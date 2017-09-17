Senator Schumer urges FTC to monitor “gas gauging”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer (NY-D) is making sure the gas prices in New York “fall” as fast as they “rose” during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Schumer is urging the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) to launch a “gas gauge” stating that he wants to sticky gas prices from not going down in the wake of the storms.

He said storms have ended and Feds have released 4.5 million barrels of oil reserves and suppliers are back on line

The Democratic Senator released a statement:

“Gas prices should come back down to earth just as fast as they went up, but right now; my worry is they will not fall as fast as they should. That is why I am asking the FTC to launch a ‘gouge watch’ with oil producers, transporters and refiners alike.”