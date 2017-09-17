Saratoga Palio Half Marathon & 5K Race Road Closures

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2017 Saratoga Palio: Melanie O’Donnell Memorial Half Marathon & 5K Race will be held in Saratoga Springs Sunday, and a number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect.

Date:   Sunday September 17, 2017
Event:  Half Marathon & 5K Running Race
Time:        Start=7:45am   (1/2 Marathon)  / 8:00am (5K)
Finish = approximately 11:30am
(See attached map pdf for route overview)

Location: (Both Races)
Start:   Broadway (in front of City Center)
Finish:  Congress Park

Courses:
Half Marathon
Race starts on Broadway (7:45am) in front of City Center and proceeds south on Broadway to Spa State Park (then following below listed course):

Broadwayà South Broadway (in northbound lane after W Fenlon St) ) àturn around at Crescent Ave à return in southbound lane of South Broadway) àenter State Park via Bike Path behind Dance Museum (path begin nears W Fenlon St)  à upon

exiting

State Park à South Broadway à Crescent St à Jefferson St à Park Pl à Circular St à Spring St à Broadway àenter Congress Park

Street Closures:
Broadway(between Van Dam St to Lake Ave)  –  Both northbound and southbound lanes closed at approximately 7:30am while Runners line up at Start – intersections re-opened as Runners pass (after Starting Line equipment has been retrieved from the roadway). Reopened by approx. 8:15am

Temporary closures on streets along course  – streets reopened after

last

runner passes associated intersections

South Broadway (West Fenlon St to Crescent Ave) – both southbound and northbound lanes closed to traffic (7:30am-approx11:30am) – Reopened once

last

runner crosses Rt 9 onto Crescent St – Northbound traffic will be allowed to flow when runners have left

roadway

. Access to State Park Farmer’s Market will be allowed (from the south) when feasible. Emergency Vehicles responding in emergency operation will be able to pass through area after 8:30am with assigned Police assistance (Due to large influx of runners in this area between 7:30am-8:30am – alternate routes should be used during this time period).

Lane reduction on Rt 9 (northbound) from Homewood Suites hotel  to Crescent Ave)

Rt 50 (SPAC parking lot entrance) to East-West Rd

third

lane of

northbound

lane will

closed

to traffic for runners use. Cones down entire white striped line to point where lane begins to form (just south of East-West Rd)

Jefferson St (Lincoln Ave to Crescent St) – Closed to traffic for the duration of the event
Lincoln Ave (eastbound traffic (approaching from the west) will be detoured down Vanderbilt Ave (prior to reaching 5 Points)
Circular St (Whitney Pl to Union Ave) – both lanes closed to traffic starting at 7:45am and remaining closed until the end of ½ Marathon. Cones and ROAD CLOSED sign w/ Volunteers – ROAD CLOSED AHEAD sign posted at Broadway/ Circular St. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Circular St (Union Ave to Spring St) – southbound lane closed to traffic (for runners)  /northbound lane remain open to traffic – No Left Turn sign and cones for lane reduction in

westbound

lane of Union Ave at Circular St – Also cones on Circular St center line dividing northbound and southbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Spring St  (Broadway to Circular St)– eastbound lane closed to traffic (for runners) / westbound lane open to traffic- Cones down Spring St center line dividing eastbound and westbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Broadway (Congress St to Spring St) – northbound lane reduced to one lane (inside lane coned off for runners). Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

CDTA BUS STOP will need to be temporarily relocated to the south end of Congress Park entrance

Entrance to State Park should be via Rt 50/The Avenue of Pines (7:30am-11:00am)

South Broadway should be re-opened by approximately 11:00am

Access to Rt 9 from the Avenue of Pines will be prohibited during the race

* Temporary delays along course until runners pass
—————————————————————————————————–
5K Race
Race starts on Broadway (8:00am) in front of City Center and proceeds south on Broadway along the following course:
BroadwayàSouth Broadway àCrescent StàJefferson St à Park Pl à Circular St àSpring St à Broadway à enter Congress Park

Street Closures:
Broadway(between Van Dam St to Lake Ave)  –  Both northbound and southbound lanes closed at approximately 7:30am while Runners line up at Start – intersections re-opened as Runners pass (after Starting Line equipment has been retrieved from the roadway). Reopened by approx. 8:15am

Temporary closures on streets along course  – streets reopened after

last

runner passes  associated intersections

Jefferson St (Lincoln Ave to Crescent St) – Closed to traffic  for the duration of the event
Lincoln Ave (eastbound traffic (approaching from the west) will be detoured down Vanderbilt Ave (prior to reaching 5 Points)

Circular St (Whitney Pl to Union Ave) – both

lane

closed to traffic starting at 7:45am and remaining closed until the end of ½ Marathon. Cones and ROAD CLOSED sign w/ Volunteers – ROAD CLOSED AHEAD sign posted at Broadway/ Circular St. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Circular St (Union Ave to Spring St) – southbound lane closed to traffic (for runners)  /northbound lane remain open to traffic – No Left Turn sign and cones for lane reduction in

westbound

lane of Union Ave at Circular St – Also cones on Circular St center line dividing northbound and southbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Spring St  (Broadway to Circular St)– eastbound lane closed to traffic (for runners) / westbound lane open to traffic- Cones down Spring St center line dividing eastbound and westbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Broadway (Congress St to Spring St) – northbound lane reduced to one lane (inside lane coned off for runners). Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

CDTA BUS STOP will need to be temporarily relocated to the south end of Congress Park entrance

