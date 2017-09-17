Saratoga Palio Half Marathon & 5K Race Road Closures

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2017 Saratoga Palio: Melanie O’Donnell Memorial Half Marathon & 5K Race will be held in Saratoga Springs Sunday, and a number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect.

Date : Sunday September 17, 2017

Event : Half Marathon & 5K Running Race

Time : Start=7:45am (1/2 Marathon) / 8:00am (5K)

Finish = approximately 11:30am

(See attached map pdf for route overview)

Location: (Both Races)

Start: Broadway (in front of City Center)

Finish: Congress Park

Courses:

Half Marathon

Race starts on Broadway (7:45am) in front of City Center and proceeds south on Broadway to Spa State Park (then following below listed course):

Broadwayà South Broadway (in northbound lane after W Fenlon St) ) àturn around at Crescent Ave à return in southbound lane of South Broadway) àenter State Park via Bike Path behind Dance Museum (path begin nears W Fenlon St) à upon

exiting

State Park à South Broadway à Crescent St à Jefferson St à Park Pl à Circular St à Spring St à Broadway àenter Congress Park

Street Closures:

Broadway(between Van Dam St to Lake Ave) – Both northbound and southbound lanes closed at approximately 7:30am while Runners line up at Start – intersections re-opened as Runners pass (after Starting Line equipment has been retrieved from the roadway). Reopened by approx. 8:15am

Temporary closures on streets along course – streets reopened after

last

runner passes associated intersections

South Broadway (West Fenlon St to Crescent Ave) – both southbound and northbound lanes closed to traffic (7:30am-approx11:30am) – Reopened once

last

runner crosses Rt 9 onto Crescent St – Northbound traffic will be allowed to flow when runners have left

roadway

. Access to State Park Farmer’s Market will be allowed (from the south) when feasible. Emergency Vehicles responding in emergency operation will be able to pass through area after 8:30am with assigned Police assistance (Due to large influx of runners in this area between 7:30am-8:30am – alternate routes should be used during this time period).

Lane reduction on Rt 9 (northbound) from Homewood Suites hotel to Crescent Ave)

Rt 50 (SPAC parking lot entrance) to East-West Rd –

third

lane of

northbound

lane will

closed

to traffic for runners use. Cones down entire white striped line to point where lane begins to form (just south of East-West Rd)

Jefferson St (Lincoln Ave to Crescent St) – Closed to traffic for the duration of the event

Lincoln Ave (eastbound traffic (approaching from the west) will be detoured down Vanderbilt Ave (prior to reaching 5 Points)

Circular St (Whitney Pl to Union Ave ) – both lanes closed to traffic starting at 7:45am and remaining closed until the end of ½ Marathon. Cones and ROAD CLOSED sign w/ Volunteers – ROAD CLOSED AHEAD sign posted at Broadway/ Circular St. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Circular St (Union Ave to Spring St) – southbound lane closed to traffic (for runners) /northbound lane remain open to traffic – No Left Turn sign and cones for lane reduction in

westbound

lane of Union Ave at Circular St – Also cones on Circular St center line dividing northbound and southbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Spring St (Broadway to Circular St) – eastbound lane closed to traffic (for runners) / westbound lane open to traffic- Cones down Spring St center line dividing eastbound and westbound lanes. Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

Broadway (Congress St to Spring St) – northbound lane reduced to one lane (inside lane coned off for runners). Remains for Duration of Event (7:45am -11:30am)

CDTA BUS STOP will need to be temporarily relocated to the south end of Congress Park entrance

Entrance to State Park should be via Rt 50/The Avenue of Pines (7:30am-11:00am)

South Broadway should be re-opened by approximately 11:00am

Access to Rt 9 from the Avenue of Pines will be prohibited during the race

* Temporary delays along course until runners pass

5K Race

Race starts on Broadway (8:00am) in front of City Center and proceeds south on Broadway along the following course:

BroadwayàSouth Broadway àCrescent StàJefferson St à Park Pl à Circular St àSpring St à Broadway à enter Congress Park

Street Closures:

