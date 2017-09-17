Motorcyclist dies in crash in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Breaking news out of Glenville where police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Glenville Police said the motorcyclist died at Ellis Hospital, after he was found here in cardiac arrest and unresponsive.

They said he’s a 30-year-old man from Rotterdam.

The crash happened around 9:20 Sunday night on Freemans Bridge Road by Sunnyside Road in Glenville.

Police said the motorcycle was heading south toward Schenectady and the car was heading north trying to make a left turn onto Sunnyside.

Investigators believe the driver turned left into the path of the motorcyclist and that they both had a green light.

The 88-year-old male driver wasn’t hurt.

The passenger, his 87-year-old wife was taken to the hospital for possible internal injuries. She had to be extricated from the car

Freeman’s Bridge Road is blocked off from Maple Avenue to Erie Boulevard. If you’re traveling over here you may want to take a different route.

Police expect to be on the scene for additional time.