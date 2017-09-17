Local Dunkin’ Donuts owner, one of the victims of fatal crash in Milton

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More information has surfaced regarding one of the victims of a double-fatal car crash in Milton, Friday night.

Sources close to the family tell us he was a local business owner in Saratoga County.

Sources close to the family confirm to NEWS10 that one of the victims in the Milton crash was Jerry Burke, a local businessman who owned several Dunkin Donuts in the area including this one in Saratoga Springs.

State police said the crash happened just before 9:30 Friday night on Middleline Road.

They found one vehicle in flames and later removed two people who were inside.

A few Dunkin’ Donuts employees said Burke was a very nice man and a good boss.

State police have yet to release the names of the two victims until autopsies are completed.