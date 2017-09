LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local fundraiser collected $15,000 to help benefit the Center for Disability Services.

Spare Time in Latham hosted a Bowl-a-Thon in memory of Brian Viele, who was part of the Center for Disability Services for more than 40 years.

All proceeds go to the center’s “Creative Movement” program, which is designed to help people at the center enjoy the positive benefits of music therapy.