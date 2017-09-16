Two people killed in one-car crash on Middleline Road

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were killed Friday night when their car crashed into a tree in the Town of Milton, State Police say.

The car crashed into a tree on Middle Line Road, north of Geyser Road, killing both people inside the car.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or any information regarding the cause of the crash.

Part of Middleline Road was shut down Friday night but has since been reopened.

