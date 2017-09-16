Riders convene in Saratoga for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, more than 600 cyclists took to the streets in and around Saratoga Springs.

It was all part of JDRF’s (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Ride to Cure Type 1 Diabetes.

“It’s really beautiful. I’m from Chicago so I’m not used to this. It’s really scenic, Leaves are changing it’s a great day,” said rider Matt Schmitz of Chicago.

JDRF’s Ride to Cure is held in Wisconsin, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona and now, right here in the Capital Region.

Each person is required to raise a minimum of $2,000 in order to ride and they can choose whether they want to do 25, 60, or 100 miles.

Saturday morning NEWS10 ABC spoke to one of the riders going all in, Tom Hoffman of Hoffman’s Car Wash and Jiffy Lube.

He’s been living with Type 1 Diabetes for more than 30 years.

“Sixty-two miles is my record so I’m going to break my record today and we’re going to help cure diabetes, raise a lot of money,” Hoffman said.

A lot of money indeed, in fact Hoffman was the top fundraiser for JDRF’s Northeastern Chapter. He raised $18,500.

To date, the JDRF ride has raised $38 million for type one research, this year’s event alone brought in $2.7 million.

Another big contributor and well-known local business owner riding today is Angelo Mazzone of Mazzone Hospitality.

He raised some $7,000.

But JDRF’s CEO and president Derek Rapp says the ride for the cure isn’t all about the distance or the time it takes you to get there.

“They inspire me they work hard to fundraiser and they come together because they care so much about our mission and know they have a chance to do something audacious which is to eradicate a disease,” Rapp said.

Rapp, like many people here today, is riding for his child.

His son Turner was diagnosed at age 12.

Frank Isbel of Boston is here for his daughter, Katie.

“It was unexpected. Life throws you curves, but it’s all about how you handle them,” Isbel said.

Out of 615 riders here today, 120 of them have Type 1 Diabetes.

Kristy Baloy from Appleton, Wisconsin, she’s raised $5,000 herself.

I have 10 people here with me to get me through. How does that make you feel? Really supported and really awesome,” Baloy said.

A first time rider from Pennsylvania said, “It’s special this year too, my brother was just actually diagnosed in the middle of June and my grandfather also has type one. So riding for my family the friends I’ve met and the ones we’ve lost.”