Gov. Cuomo speaks at Women’s Hall of Fame induction, honors mother

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mother was one of 10 women inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Matilda Cuomo served as First Lady of New York State for years.

During her time as First Lady she established the nation’s first school-based one-to-one mentoring program.

That program has connected over 10,000 students to trained mentors which had helped them to succeed in school and become productive citizens.

Governor Cuomo spoke at the ceremony Saturday and he praised New York for leading the fight for women’s rights.

“The most aggressive state in protecting victims of domestic violence. We have the best paid family leave program in the United States. We have the highest goal for minority and women-owned businesses in state contracts. We have the best breast cancer protection program in the United States, where there is now no co-pay or deductible for any breast exam,” Cuomo said.