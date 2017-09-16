EXCLUSIVE: Hit and run victim calls for driver to come forward

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A family is asking you to help them find the person who hit their loved one with a car, leaving him with serious injuries.

NEWS10 ABC spoke exclusively with the victim, including family members.

Fifty-eight year-old Louis Sanford, Jr. Remains here at Albany Medical Center in stable condition. He was alert and talking.

“I was scared…very scared,” Louis said.

Louis Sanford, Jr. was walking home from work in downtown Albany to Rensselaer, going down Broadway and heading towards Dunn Memorial Bridge.

It’s a walk he takes almost every day.

“I walking across the street down by the old Trail Way and a car comes flying at me,” Louis said.

It was about 3:30 Friday afternoon; he was crossing Broadway at this crosswalk by Division Street, while the car was traveling southbound.

“He hit me and he flipped me over,” Louis said.

The driver never stopped to check if Louis was okay.

“He kept going,” Louis said.

“My brother was on the ground bleeding, and the paramedics were taking care of him,” said Wesley Sanford, Louis’ brother.

Wesley Sanford was emotional when describing what his brother went through, now left with serious fractures to his pelvis and leg.

“He’s facing a long road of recovery,” Wesley said.

Both he and Louis want the driver to know how much pain they’ve caused, in hopes that they’ll turn themselves in and realize they were wrong.

“I can’t work. I can’t walk. I can’t do anything,” Wesley said.

“How can you not know that you hit somebody that hard? Come forward. Be a man. Be a woman,” Wesley said.

“Hope they catch him. He shouldn’t have did what he did,” Louis said.

Louis said the suspect was driving a silver or gray car.

Albany Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.