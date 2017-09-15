Vt. man accused of luring minor on social media

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A criminal complaint was filed against a Vermont man accused of trying to lure a minor.

The complaint was filed against Gary Pellistri, Jr., 31, of Rutland, Vt.

In July 2017, family members of a 13-year old reported to the Colonie Police Department the victim was using an app called Live.me when she was contacted by Pellistri.

Police said he allegedly direct messaged her and eventually asked the minor to marry him and asked her for various sexual favors. Investigators are still looking into whether pornographic images were stored on Pellistri’s device.

Pellistri was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being held in the Rensselaer County Jail. The case is being handled by the FBI.