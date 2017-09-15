School district closes for beloved teacher’s funeral

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville School District was closed on Friday to mourn the death of a beloved teacher.

The entire school district was closed so students, faculty and staff could attend the funeral of Maria Hallenbeck-Brown, a long-time math teacher at Gloversville Middle School.

The 63-year old retired last year and died last Saturday at Ellis Hospital. A graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and the College of Saint Rose, she organized a Math-A-Thon fundraiser at Gloversville to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Because so many people wanted to attend her services, the entire school district was closed on Friday.

“She had a gift for being with children no matter what age,” Roger Rooney, who worked with Hallenbeck-Brown, said. “And her tremendous heart. When you think of a great teacher you think of somebody who has enthusiasm for the work that they do, and she shared that enthusiasm with her students and her great love for children at all times.”

The Math-A-Thon has raised more than $50,000 for St. Jude.

Hallenbeck-Brown is survived by her husband, sons, and grandchildren.