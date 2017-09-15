Man shot in Hudson, following previous charges and arrests

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 9:24 p.m. Thursday evening, the Hudson City Police received a report of gunshots fired in the area of North 5th Street between Columbia and State Streets, near the front of the D&D Deli.

Shortly thereafter police received a call from Columbia Memorial Hospital that they were treating a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived there in their own vehicle.

Di-Quann S. Powell, age 22, of N 2nd Street, Hudson was identified as the victim. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he is currently undergoing emergency surgery. He was shot once in the midsection/hip region of the body.

A suspect in the shooting was identified as a bearded black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and glasses fled the scene on foot.

Hudson Police Department Detectives and Officers searched the neighborhood and interviewed people throughout the night.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Greenport and Philmont Police Departments collaborated at the scene.

Investigators from the New York State Police assessed the crime scene as well.

Since June 14, Powell was being sought for outstanding warrants (Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Attempted Assault) and was questioned regarding a May 1 shooting on State Street, when he fled from Hudson Police.

He was charged with Resisting Arrest and Assault after breaking a Detective’s foot during the arrest.

Powell was free after posting bail in Hudson City Court in relation to those charges.

Most recently, Powell was arrested (August 23) on a fugitive from justice warrant stemming from charges in Upper Saddle River New Jersey involving the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“This shooting is 100 percent linked to the ongoing violence between two rival groups that started in May of this year.” Chief Edward Moore, Hudson Police Department.