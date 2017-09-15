Heroes Hideout: destination for all things comics, video games and WWE

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heroes Hideout is an all toy and video game store in Rensselaer.

Heroes Hideout is a true hideout for people that are looking for everything pop culture.

They are a locally owned headquarters for vintage toys to new, for comics, classic video games and everything WWE.

NYC Comic-Con giveaway is this Saturday, during the grand opening celebration. The lucky winner will receive two comic con passes and transportation courtesy of Yankee Trails. You must be in the store to be eligible to win, and you must like and share their post to be entered.

The store officially opens at 11:00 am, the New York City Comic-Con giveaway starts at 3:00pm.