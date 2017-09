ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run.

Police said a man was hit by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Broadway in Albany. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center.

His family told NEWS10 ABC he has a severely broken leg, several back fractures, and got out of surgery Friday night. His family said he was in the ICU.

Officers do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.