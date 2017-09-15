9/15 Pet Connection: Brent

By Published:

BRENT, black lab mix, just 12 months old, a thin 50 pounds. Typical goofy lab, a big puppy. Brent is good w/polite dogs. His playfulness would probably scare most cats.

He needs an active person or another dog to play with. He loves playing in water and dragging around large tree limbs, and he is learning commands. Because he sometimes won’t share toys or food, no children under 10 years old.

He is VERY smart…easily trained….and likes to give you a good face washing when you need one !

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s