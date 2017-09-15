9/15 Pet Connection: Brent

BRENT, black lab mix, just 12 months old, a thin 50 pounds. Typical goofy lab, a big puppy. Brent is good w/polite dogs. His playfulness would probably scare most cats.

He needs an active person or another dog to play with. He loves playing in water and dragging around large tree limbs, and he is learning commands. Because he sometimes won’t share toys or food, no children under 10 years old.

He is VERY smart…easily trained….and likes to give you a good face washing when you need one !

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043