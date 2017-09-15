45 animals brought to Capital Region from Fla. after Irma

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of animals from Florida landed at Albany airport’s Million Air aboard a private plane Friday afternoon.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society was on hand as 15 cats and 30 dogs came down the conveyer belt into the hands of volunteers.

The animals came from Palm Beach County Animal Care in Florida. They were already homeless at shelters in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit, and now MHHS is making room for other animals rescued in the aftermath.

Some of the animals will be transferred to four other local organizations and will be up for adoption next week.

45 cats and dogs arrive in Albany from Palm Beach, will be up for adoption soon pic.twitter.com/ZKfiaN5vJa — Lindsay Nielsen (@Lindsayon10) September 15, 2017