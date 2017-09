TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All charges have been dropped for one of four men accused of two murders in Troy.

Javier Gomez was found dead inside a Troy apartment and Christian Gonzalez Hernandez’s body was found in a Brunswick Creek.

Four people were arrested and charged.

A judge ruled that statements made by some of the defendants were inadmissible and there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.

All charges against Cresencio Salazar were dropped. Three others are still facing charges.