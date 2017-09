MORRISTOWN, N.J. (NEWS10) – A national pizza chain is offering a pumpkin spice pizza to celebrate the first day of fall.

According to Villa Italian Kitchens, each pizza will have a pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and mozzarella cheese. Dollops of pumpkin pie filling will be added to the top of each pizza.

The pizza will be available at all of Villa Italian Kitchens 230 locations nationwide beginning on September 22.