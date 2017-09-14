Pittsfield PD investigating reports of suspicious male aggressively approaching women

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A local police department is warning residents to be on the lookout for an aggressive man approaching women.

People living on Elizabeth Street said at least two women were approached by a strange man in recent weeks. Now, they’re taking extra steps to keep themselves and their families safe.

“I used to walk, like, one, two in the morning just from a friend’s house to another house; not even worried about anything,” Magda Mack said.

When Mack first moved to Pittsfield in the 1990s, she felt safe walking in her neighborhood at day and night. But now that’s not the case.

“You can’t even walk just carefree,” she said. “It sucks.”

Mack said two women were approached just blocks away from her home. Police are investigating similar incidents of an aggressive man trying to entice women into a vehicle, including sometimes physically.

Police describe the man as black, about six feet tall, short hair, and having a foreign accent. He was seen driving or riding in an older tan or silver Toyota Camry.

Katrina Cabaniol likes to scooter down Elizabeth Street with her son.

“We all have children living in the building I live in, and we want to be able to go out and walk around with our kids,” she said.

As moms, both Cabaniol and Mack are worried. Mack restricted the path her daughter bikes in the neighborhood.

“She used to go past that blue car, and now I told her to just to go to the corner and back, and that sucks for her cause she likes to ride her bike,” Mack said.

It’s not what they want to do, but for now, that’s how it will be.

“Trying to, you know, keep it in mind, so I can be prepared for anything,” Cabaniol said.

“Look everywhere you go – behind your shoulders – anywhere,” Mack said.

Police are asking anyone who knows the man described or who knows about other incidents to contact them at (413) 448-9705.