NYS Barber Expo promotes hair cutting craft, benefits Harvey victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2nd Annual New York State Barber Expo is this weekend, at the Empire State Plaza.

There will be 28,000 square feet of exhibits, demonstrations and seminars.

A fresh haircut is like a new suit, you just feel so much better after bettering one. But, have you ever wondered how barbers actually cut our hair without a making mistake?

This weekend people just wondering about the craft, including professional barbers can network and learn at the “2nd annual New York State Barber Expo.”

It’s a forum for some of the top premier barbers in the country to conduct educational seminars, showcase their talents, expertise and professional experience, while performing haircut demonstrations for the industry students as well as spectators from all over the country.

The educators and key note speakers in the seminar during this year’s event are experts and professionals with long years of experience.

This event is open to the public, and for people of all ages, and will include food, drinks, a music DJ, gift giveaways, raffles and more.

There will also be aspects of the New York State Barber Expo, including a raffle, that are designed to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.