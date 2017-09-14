NY receiving $25M in funding to address opioid crisis across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the distribution of $25 million in federal funding to address opioid crisis in the state.

The funding will be used to add and enhance treatment service for people struggling with opioid use disorders in high-need counties throughout the state. This includes mobile treatment, telehealth capabilities and the expansion of medication assisted treatment.

The governor’s office says the funding will also support statewide prevention and recovery programs.

“Opioid addiction devastates the lives of afflicted New Yorkers and their families, and it is critical that we continue to fight against this epidemic,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this funding, we can offer expanded services and offer support to New Yorkers dealing with substance abuse, putting them on the road to recovery and helping to build a stronger, healthier Empire State for all.”

The following programs are receiving funding:

Western New York (Erie and Niagara Counties)

Best Self Behavioral Health – $1.7 million

Central New York (Yates and Ontario Counties)

Strong Memorial Hospital – up to $1 million

Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, Inc. – $1.4 million

North Country (Jefferson County)

Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Inc. – $1.1 million

Central New York (Onondaga, Cayuga, Madison and Oswego Counties)

Syracuse Brick House, Inc. – $1.8 million

Capital Region and Mohawk Valley (Saratoga and Montgomery Counties)

New Choices Recovery Center – $1.74 million

Mid-Hudson and Capital Region (Greene, Ulster, and Sullivan Counties)

Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan – $2 million

Twin County Recovery Services, Inc. – $1.1 million

Southern Tier (Tioga and Tompkins Counties)

Trinity of Chemung County – $1.1 million

The Addiction Center of Broome County, Inc. – $1 million

The State Targeted Response initiative also includes programming for communities beyond the 16 high-need counties, including:

Enhanced opioid use disorder services at four existing New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute Health Hubs and the establishment of seven new Health Hubs – $2.7 million

Creation of a Youth and Young Adult Statewide Recovery Network by the Friends of Recovery – New York – $450,000

Substance use disorder prevention services to youth in foster care – $200,000

An education and awareness campaign, with a focus on tribal territories and Latino communities – $1.59 million

Addiction prevention services for families living in New York City shelters and Permanent Supportive Housing – $816,000

In addition, $100,000 has been awarded to each of the following providers to deliver evidence-based prevention services for underserved, hard-to-reach youth and other at-risk populations across the state:

Capital Region: Addiction Care Center of Albany – $100,000

Central New York: Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility – $100,000

Finger Lakes: Ibero American Action League – $100,000

Long Island: Hispanic Counseling Center – $100,000

Mid-Hudson: Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan County – $100,000

Mohawk Valley: Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties – $100,000

New York City: Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council – $100,000

North Country: Pivot – $100,000

Southern Tier: Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital – $100,000

Western New York: Chautauqua Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Council – $100,000

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).