TEXAS CITY, Texas (CNN) – Scientists are struggling to identify a mysterious creature that washed up on a beach in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

National Audubon Society Social Media Manager Preeti Desai, who snapped photos, took to Twitter asking “Okay, biology Twitter, what the heck is this??”

My dead (possible) fangtooth snake-eel needs an agent. https://t.co/crcfL3pgNj — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 13, 2017

There were a lot of responses and a possible answer.

While it’s not confirmed, some experts believe it’s a fangtooth snake eel.