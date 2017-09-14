Cambridge CSD hosts “Sweethearts and Heroes” anti-bullying program

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cambridge Central School District is tackling a challenging issue that every school community, neighborhood and family faces across the country, bullying.

To kick off the school year, Cambridge is hosting an anti-bullying presentation for their students, the “Sweethearts and Heroes” program.

The “Sweethearts and Heroes” message has been presented to more than one million students across the country. We’ve heard it before at several schools throughout the Capital Region, but this time they’re coming to Cambridge.

Tom Murphy and Jason Spector are the program creators.

The two of them are actually former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

But, as men who spent their careers beating people up, they’re now making it their mission to make sure kids know the difference between fighting and competition.

They’re known to put on an engaging, energetic and interactive presentation that covers everything from the impact it has on the victims, as well as a direct message to bullies themselves; perhaps most importantly, they reach out and try to empower students. Who as bystanders, should be speaking up and standing up to bullies if they see it happening to their peers.

The first presentation will be at 8:00 a.m. and will go all day long, speaking to all students in grades K-12.