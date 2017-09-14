Bennington Police equipped with body, car cameras

Published:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is now fully equipped with body and vehicle cameras.

Six police cruisers and 24 officers in the department were issued the cameras that record at all times. The company supplying the equipment says they automatically start rolling once the police cruiser started.

As for the body cameras, Police Chief Paul Doucette says they will stay on officers’ shirts during any confrontation, or if the officer is running.

It costs about $120,000 to equip the officers, a measure that was approved by voters back in March.

