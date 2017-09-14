9/14 Pet Connection: Mia

Mia is a darling sweet 4 year old female Shih tzu. She came to us when her family had no time to take care of her.

Mia is a loving very affection dog. She falls quickly in love with her people.

Though she gets along with other dogs. She does like to be the center of attention.

Mia loves to play with toys, going on walks and riding in the car. She loves to snuggle right next to you in bed or on the couch.

You can met Mia this Saturday, September 16th at Healthy Pet Center in North Greenbush from 11am-1pm.

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804