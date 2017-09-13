Republican senators introduce last-gasp health overhaul bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – Four Republican senators are introducing a long-shot attempt to roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health insurance law.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says the bill “is the best and only” chance for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The senators are unveiling their legislation at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The legislation seeks to do away with the various subsidies and mandates that encompass the current health law and instead provides block grants to the states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

The senators say states are better equipped than Washington to determine how best to meet the needs of their residents.