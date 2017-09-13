Race for Rensselaer County Executive not over yet

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The race for Rensselaer County Executive is not over yet.

Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin edged out Chris Meyer in the Republican race.

McLaughlin says he hasn’t spoken to Meyer yet but says he’s hoping Meyer will end his campaign. It seems that decision hasn’t been made as Meyer awaits absentee ballots.

“I’m really excited about getting to the absentee program to see where we stand. We worked hard on the absentees so we’ll see how that works out,” Chris Meyer, Deputy Rensselaer County Executive, said.

Meyer is not conceding just yet, even after his opponent in the Republican Primary race for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin claimed victory after results showed him ahead by nearly 400 votes.

The Rensselaer County Board of Elections says it has yet to count the absentee ballots and will begin counting them on Friday.

“I mean that’s his prerogative but mathematically I think it’s clear it’s impossible to close that gap. It’s almost always impossible to close a gap of that size and he’d have to get about 95 percent of the ballots out there that’s just not going to happen,” Assemblyman McLaughlin said.

Meyer declined an on camera interview today and had no comment on the matter but did say he was spending the day with his family…with no talk last night of ending his campaign.

“I thank everybody for all their help through this. There’s still more work ahead,” Meyer said.

Meyer will be on the November ballot on the independent party line, but McLaughlin says he’s ready to mend fences and hopes Meyer ends his campaign and bring the Republican Party back together to support him.

“That’s up to him whether he chooses to campaign. I think it becomes fairly obvious who’s trying to party build here and who’s not. If you continue on this line you know that’s going to be a sad situation,” Assemblyman McLaughlin said.

Officials will be counting those absentee ballots starting on Friday.