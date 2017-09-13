Police: Newborn punched in the head by father still in critical condition

Related Coverage Gloversville Police: Infant seriously injured after getting punched in the head

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of punching his infant son in the head appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Andrew Allen, 31, was remanded to police custody after punching his newborn son in the head during a domestic violence incident with the boy’s mother.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a female holding an infant child that was screaming and carrying on. Officers were then advised the child was struck by a male individual,” Gloversville Police Captain Michael Scott said.

According to court documents, Allen struck the mother several times in the head and upper torso area during the argument. He allegedly meant to strike the mother when he missed and hit their son with a “half closed fist.”

“It was an argument that turned physical. He attempted to strike the mother and in doing, struck the infant,” Captain Scott said.

The child sustained life threatening injuries and remains in Albany Medical Center where he is being treated.

“The latest that we have gathered is that the child is still in critical condition but is stable,” Captain Scott said.

Police say that based upon the condition of this Cherry Street home where the infant was found, the Fire Department was brought in to conduct an independent investigation.

The fire chief says it is now in the hands of a building inspector who could deem it unfit for habitation.

There is no documentation here confirming that the home has been condemned at this time.

Allen’s next court date is set for October 18th.