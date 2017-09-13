Police: Man had stolen property in his possession

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say had stolen property from multiple victims in Johnstown and Gloversville.

Police say they arrested and charged Cori Ostrander, 35, after someone discovered their debit/credit card missing and noticed numerous unauthorized charges to their account.

After review of security camera footage, police say they discovered Ostrander as the person in possession of the stolen credit card.

Ostrander was charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and six counts of petit larceny.