Police: Man had stolen property in his possession

By Published:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say had stolen property from multiple victims in Johnstown and Gloversville.

Police say they arrested and charged Cori Ostrander, 35, after someone discovered their debit/credit card missing and noticed numerous unauthorized charges to their account.

After review of security camera footage, police say they discovered Ostrander as the person in possession of the stolen credit card.

Ostrander was charged with six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and six counts of petit larceny.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s