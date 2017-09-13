Police arrest woman accused of vandalizing 9/11 Memorial in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just days after a community dedicated a new 9/11 memorial, police say it was vandalized.

On Monday, the community came together on the anniversary of 9/11 to dedicate a new memorial. Just hours later, someone decided to make their own mark.

“For me, this is Peter’s resting place,” Kristine Brennan, uncle died on 9/11, said.

Brennan remembers her uncle Peter who died on that horrific day 16 years ago. His remains were never found.

He was just 30 years old and the chief of a Long Island fire department.

“The days might go on and the years might go on but the hurt, never, doesn’t go away.”

To get through it all, she comes here for comfort. She never thought she’d come and be disturbed.

“It’s really like they stomped on his grave or they knocked over his headstone.”

Someone wrote graffiti on a bench and a flower basket.

Ballston Spa Police say 56-year-old Diane Granberg did it. She was charged with a misdemeanor for vandalizing public property.

Ballston Spa PD: Granberg wrote dad's name on bench & on flower basket. Dad was longtime well-known local firefighter.

Police say she told them she was upset her dad’s name wasn’t included in the memorial because he was a well-known firefighter in the village.

“Wonderful man. I think he’d be upset by it,” Gina Marozzi, helped build the memorial, said.

Marozzi says Granberg’s dad didn’t have any connections with the memorial. She along with the village and the Rotary Club helped build it.

While she is upset, she’s thankful no one damaged the steel artifacts. They are the last two pieces of the Port Authority Rail that ran underneath the World Trade Center.

“The way the police handled it and the way it’s being handled shows that this won’t be tolerated, that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Marozzi said.

Brennan too hopes for justice and won’t let what happened keep her away.

“I’m not going to let that bother me. This is gonna be to me will always be part of his final resting place,” Brennan said.

Police say Granberg was released on an appearance ticket to be back in village court on September 25.