Directs flights to Florida resume at Albany International Airport following Hurricane Irma

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Direct flights to and from Florida have resumed at Albany International Airport.

Flights were temporarily cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

Some passengers say they split their time between New York and Florida. Others say they were on their way as volunteers to help out.

No matter the situation, all were anxious to get to Florida to see what Irma had left in her wake.

“That’s it’s. I grabbed my bags and got out of here, that’s it,” Alexandra Davis said.

When Irma set her sights on Florida, Davis left her Orlando area home and flying back to her second house and safety in Clifton Park.

Wednesday was her first chance to return to assess the damage.

“I’ve been kind of anxious to see if there’s tile across the street or what’s going on with the house,” Davis said.

For other passengers avoiding Irma was merely good timing.

“I already had the trip planned. It worked out perfectly,” Hank Wolff, of Vero Beach, Florida, said. “I’m here to visit my girlfriend’s family and for a family reunion in Manchester, Vermont.”

“I had a wedding here so I was already booked,” Mike Carroll said.

Carroll was raised in Bethlehem but now lives in Delray Beach about an hour and a half north of Miami.

“I’ve gotten some pictures though and my place got hit with a tornado and a hurricane. What are the chances of that?” Carroll said.

The roof of his apartment building was torn off and he showed us a picture sent to him by a neighbor.

Ronald Schoonmaker, of Ilion, was also checking in for that same flight to Orlando.

“I have no idea where I’m going to end up,” Schoonmaker said.

As a Red Cross volunteer, all he knows right now is that he will be assigned to one of any number of shelters.

“I just can’t sit home and be nice and cozy, thinking about these people down there,” Schoonmaker said.