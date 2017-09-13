Court Documents: Man admits he went to New Hampshire hospital to kill mother

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – According to a complaint filed Tuesday, the man accused of killing his mother at a New Hampshire hospital admitted to troopers he went there to do it.

Travis Frink, 48, of Warwick, Rhode Island, has been charged with first-degree murder. Officials say Frink shot and killed his mother, Pamela Ferriere, 70, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s ICU just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Court documents say Ferriere, of Groton, New Hampshire, was in the ICU after she suffered an aneurysm. She was due to be discharged on Friday, September 15, court documents stated.

Court records say Frink told troopers Tuesday night that he drove from Rhode Island to the Lebanon-based hospital with the intent to kill his mother. He also told troopers he shot her several times in her hospital room, according to the arresting affidavit.

Court records say Pamela Ferriere’s husband, Robert, was in the room when Frink arrived.

“Frink asked Robert Ferriere if he could have some time alone with his mom,” according to a complaint written by State Police Sergeant Mary Bonilla.” “Robert Ferriere asked Pamela Ferriere if that was okay and she indicated yes. Robert Ferriere exited the room, and as he turned out of the room he heard Pamela Ferriere shout or scream something. Robert turned and looked into the room and saw Frink pointing a gun at Pam and fire several shots,” the complaint stated.

Court records say Frink didn’t say anything following the shooting. “Frink put the gun in a bag he had been holding and walked by Robert Ferriere without saying a word,” the complaint stated.

Court records say Ferriere’s nurse identified Frink as the shooter. “She turned and saw Travis holding a black handgun with both hands. Travis was pointing the gun at his mother,” according to the criminal complaint.

Staff and patients in some areas of the hospital were evacuated following the shooting. Multiple agencies responded.

Frink pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday at Grafton Superior Court. He is being held without bail pending trial, and was ordered to not have any contact with his stepfather.

Officials at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center have scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference. Local 22 News & Local 44 News will carry it live.