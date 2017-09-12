These are the happiest states in America, according to new 2017 study

(NEWS10) — Personal finance website Wallethub.com released the results of a new study on Monday, ranking the happiness of all 50 states in 2017.

The study ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.

New York ranked 22nd overall in state happiness. Vermont ranked 13th and Massachusetts ranked 19th.

Top 5 Happiest States

Minnesota Utah Hawaii California Nebraska

Bottom 5 Least Happy States

West Virginia Oklahoma Louisiana Alabama Arkansas

Though New York’s overall happiness rating fell right down the middle, the state ranked in the top 5 for several other categories.

Lowest Share of Adult Depression: 5/50

Lowest Suicide Rate: 1/50

Lowest Volunteer Rate: 48/50 (Come on, people!)

Vermont and Massachusetts were ranked the first and third safest states in the country.

WalletHub found that life satisfaction, one of the two main components of happiness, increases as income rises, but does not increase once people reach a salary of $75,000. According to the study, making over $75,000 makes little difference in a person’s overall contentment with life.

You can see the full results of the study here.