Poster child for “Raise the Age” arrested again

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Capital Region man who helped inspire the state’s “Raise the Age” campaign has been arrested again.

Bethlehem Police say they’ve arrested Marquis Dixon for passing counterfeit money.

They say they first got word that someone had used fake money at the Petrol Gas Station in Glenmont.

Dixon was accused of threatening his mother with a knife earlier this year before she came to his defense.

Before that, he became the face of legislation to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 21 after having his sentenced for stealing sneakers reduced.