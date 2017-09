TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police need your help finding a 51-year-old missing Troy woman.

Police say Arleen Clendening was last seen in Bennington, Vermont on September 9 wearing jeans and a denim shirt with a floral pattern.

She does not have access to her car. While foul play is not expected at this time, there are concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802)-442-1030.