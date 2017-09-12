Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

By Published:
Credit: Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – No-frills toys including the paper airplane, sand and play food are among 12 finalists vying for a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The contenders for the class of 2017 were announced Tuesday.

Also up for the honor are the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the PEZ candy dispenser, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle Ball.

Two or three toys will be inducted Nov. 9 into The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall is located.

The winners will join 63 prior inductees including the dollhouse, dominoes, bubbles and Big Wheels.

The National Toy Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations each year and honors those that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s