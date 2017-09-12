NY names 2018 Teacher of the Year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2018 New York Teacher of the Year was named on Tuesday by the Board of Regents.

The 2018 recipient is a fourth grade teacher from the Rochester area.

Christopher Albrecht has been teaching at Fred W. Hill School in Brockport for the last 20 years. He was a pioneer creating a technology curriculum when the internet was first being integrated into the classroom.

Albrecht founded the Hill School spelling bee, the Hill School yearbook, and coached high school baseball for 14 years.

In 2015, he began an after school program for fourth and fifth grade students with a focus on building self-confidence in special needs children. The program has grown from five to 19 students.

“It’s always been my dream to be a fourth grade teacher, and I got that dream a long time ago, so I’ve already got everything that I’ve ever wanted in my life,” he said. “This is just a wonderful moment for me right now, but I hope is shows that there’s people out there that really do care, and they are teachers.”

As the 48th New York State Teacher of the Year, Albrecht will be serving as an ambassador for teachers throughout the state and will be the New York State nominee for the National Teacher of the Year.