New act changes school evaluations in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A statewide plan to hold public schools accountable was just passed by New York education leaders and will replace the No Child Left Behind Act.

“It’s reasonable and rational,” Jolene DiBrango, Executive Vice President at NYSUT, said.

The New York United Teachers announced their preliminary support of the Every Child Succeeds Act which will still hold schools accountable for a student’s success but offers some flexibility.

“We’re no longer seeing just one measurement when you’re looking at school success so having these multiple measures is really great,” DiBrango said.

Instead of a school being evaluated based off a student’s test scores or graduation rates, this plan would include things such as attendance, student’s growth over time, and their civic readiness.

“There’s so much that goes into educating children and it can’t be measured by one test or one measurement.”

If schools still fall short under this plan, they will be targeted for intervention and extra financial support.

“Will there be enough state resources to be able to fully support schools that need that support so that’s one of the things we’ll be watching.”

“We want to support and provide our schools with the necessary resources that they need to be successful with our students across the state,” NY State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said.

State education leaders developed the plan over the last year and a half. It now heads to the federal government for final approval.