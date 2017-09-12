Activists, parents rally against proposed teacher certification change for charter schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A rally took place on Tuesday as charter school advocates pushed for a change in the way teachers are certified.

The change would allow charter schools to hire teachers who have as little as 30 hours of training.

Those at the rally said the change would undermine the education system. They called for every system in the state to uphold the highest possible standards.

“It is wrong to have a two-tiered education system in this state,” NYSUT Pres. Andy Pallotta said. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s a horrible idea. We should treat all children fairly and make sure the highest standards for all children are adhered to by every school system in the state.”

After the rally, protestors stood outside a board of regents meeting in an attempt to sway anyone in favor of the change.

Also on Tuesday, New York State took steps to improve the process future teachers have to go through in order to become certified.

The changes include a revised passing score for the teacher certification exam as well as several moves that make it easier for those who don’t pass the test to get approved.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said:

Today’s action strikes the right balance by providing fairness to those seeking to become teachers while maintaining some of the most rigorous certification requirements in the country.