Active shooter reported at New Hampshire medical center

LEBANON, N.H. (WVNY/WFFF) – According to a staff alert from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the campus is currently under a code silver.

A code silver is an active shooter.

Employees were asked to evacuate if they felt safe doing so.

According to a tweet from hospital officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, police are currently on site.

Hospital officials sent a statement saying the campus is on lockdown and a shelter in place order has been issued.

Officials say Hanover and Lebanon Police Departments are on the scene.