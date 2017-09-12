9/12 Pet Connection: Soleil

Soleil

• Lab mix,

• female,

• 10-12 years,

• 51 lbs

Soleil is a sweetie who is very loving and will give you lots of kisses in exchange for some petting!

She is great with kids, walks very well on leash, and ignores cats for the most part. She likes to be with her people at all times and loves visits from the neighborhood kids who come and pat her.

You might think Soleil is a mature lady, but in many ways she is like a toddler learning the ropes. She is very curious about the things in her foster home and will help herself to food left out unattended (wouldn’t you?) She is also working on potty-training and is fine as long as you’re around to let her out frequently, but does have accidents when left on her own. For this reason, we feel that Soleil will be happier in a home where someone is around during the day to give her frequent potty breaks and would love a canine buddy to keep her company when you have to leave her.

This girl is beautiful inside and out and will bring much joy to a lucky family.

Peppertree Rescue 518-435-7425