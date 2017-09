(NEWS10) – Capital Region voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for Primary Election Day.

Some races of note include the democratic race for Albany mayor. Carolyn McLaughlin and Frank Commisso Jr. are both trying unseat incumbent Kathy Sheehan.

In Rensselaer County, the county executive seat is up for grabs after Kathy Jimino announced she would not seek a new term. State Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin and Deputy Executive Chris Meyer will go head-to-head for the position.