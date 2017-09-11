Voters to head to polls for Primary Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters will head to the polls across the Capital Region for Primary Election Day on Tuesday.

Some races of note include Democrats Carolyn McLaughlin and Frank Commisso Jr. as both are trying to beat out incumbent Kathy Sheehan for Mayor of Albany.

Also, the Rensselaer County Executive seat is up for grabs after Kathy Jimino announced she would not seek a new term. State Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin and Deputy Executive Chris Meyer will go head to head for the position.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced an Election Day Hotline to help troubleshoot and resolve any issues voters encounter at the polls. Anyone experiencing problems or issues at the polls to call the office’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov at any time between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters registered in New York City trying to find their poll site, click here.

Voters registered outside New York City trying to find their poll site, click here.

Polls are open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Capital Region.