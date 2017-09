ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The host of the hit Comedy Central show The Daily Show is coming to the Capital Region later this year.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be performing at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The tickets will cost between $40 – $85. You can get them online, on the phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the box office.