Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape Clinton Correctional Facility

By Published:
Joyce Mitchell
Joyce Mitchell heads into Plattsburgh City Court for her hearing, Monday, June 15, 2015, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Mitchell is charged with helping convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility. (Rob Fountain/Press-Republican via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – A state board has denied parole to a prison tailor who played a key role in a prison break that’s the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the northern New York region where it happened.

Joyce Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years for passing tools to killers Richard Matt and David Sweat, enabling their escape from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June 2015.

The subsequent three-week manhunt ended with Matt shot dead and Sweat captured near the Canadian border.

Mitchell’s lawyer tells the Plattsburgh Press-Republican the state Parole Board denied her release on Friday.

Patricia Arquette plays Mitchell in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” being produced by Ben Stiller. Penelope Ann Miller starred as Mitchell in a Lifetime movie that aired in April.

