ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is one step is closer to improving education for students in the state.

The Board of Regents approved the New York Every Student Succeeds Act on Monday.

It requires school-level improvement plans for the lowest performing schools overall.

It also includes strategies for providing well rounded education for all students, including homeless and immigrant students.

The plans will now be submitted to the State Education Department for review and approval.