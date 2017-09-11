Man pleads guilty in Watervliet burglary spree

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of going on a burglary spree in Watervliet has pleaded guilty.

Back in June, police say Marquis Nesmith went to several homes grabbed a collection of $2 bills from one apartment and even tried to tear out a window mounted air conditioner.

Police credited good descriptions by the victims for helping them identify Nesmith.

He was found near Bob’s Diner where police say he used 29 of the stolen bills to buy a meal there.

He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced this month.