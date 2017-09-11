Greenwich bridge being raised after crashes

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bridge notoriously known for trapping tractor trailers is finally raising its clearance.

Police say it got to the point where, almost monthly, a tractor trailer would get stuck under the bridge.

One after another, tractor trailers are sliced open by a railroad bridge in Greenwich.

“Just ripped their tops off and they got stuck,” Lynn Wilbur, Owner of Lynn’s Country Café, said.

Clearance on Route 372 is only 11 feet. It happens more often than you might think, despite warning signs.

Chief George Bell has helped countless tractor trailers that didn’t quite make it through sometimes blocking traffic for seven hours.

“The part that really bothers me, at major intersections here in Greenwich and in the Village of Cambridge, there are signs all over the place that say low bridge ahead. They still keep on coming and hit it,” Chief Bell said.

The Battenkill Railroad is finally raising the clearance to 14 feet. Trucks can now drive under with ease and avoid a 12-mile detour around the bridge.

“I think it’s really terrific. I think it’s the best infrastructure improvement you could have for Greenwich because a truck gets stuck under there it seems like it’s once a month. It closes the main artery between Cambridge and Greenwich,” George Gracey said.

Good news for drivers and bad news for businesses on Main Street. The already narrow road is bound to see more tractor trailers, which could add to an existing problem.

“Once or twice a week mirrors are ripped off. I think the trucks when two are going in opposite directions, they are going to have a tough time. It’s not going to be good for us. I don’t know if they put too much thought into that yet.”

Signs still read 11 feet, but the bridge has been raised to 14 feet. Construction expected to be completed by October.