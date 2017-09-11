Gloversville Police: Infant seriously injured after getting punched in the head

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say seriously injured an infant on Saturday.

On Saturday, at around 7 a.m., Gloversville Police officers responded to the Nathan Littauer Hospital for a report of an infant who received a traumatic injury to his head.

While speaking with officers, the mother of the child stated that she had been involved in a violent domestic violence incident with the infant’s father. According to police, during the incident, Andrew Allen, 31, punched the infant in the head.

The infant suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and was later airlifted to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Allen was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree attempted assault.

Allen was arraigned and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.