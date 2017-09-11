Capital Region memorial services mark 16 years since 9/11 attacks

(NEWS10) – Monday marks 16 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and to honor the day communities across the Capital Region are holding remembrance ceremonies.
Ballston Spa:
9/11 Memorial Dedication Ceremony
6:30 p.m. Rain or Shine
Next to the Village office on Front Street
Town of Halfmoon:
Patriot Day Ceremony
6:00 p.m.
Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road
Saratoga Springs:
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
8:30 a.m.
Tempered by Memory sculpture in High Rock Park
Glenville:
11th Annual 9/11 Tribute Ceremony
5:00 p.m.
9/11 Memorial adjacent to the Water’s Edge Lighthouse Restaurant
2 Freemans Bridge Road
Glens Falls:
Red Cross and Lions Club 874 to host 16th Annual 9/11 Day blood drive
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Glens Falls YMCA
600 Glens Street
Schenectady:
Annual 9/11 Solemn Tribute Service
6:30 p.m.
Bridge Christian Church
735 Crane Street
Albany:
NYS Museum Exhibit: The World Trade Center: Rescue, Recovery, Response
9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The New York State Museum