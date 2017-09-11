Capital Region memorial services mark 16 years since 9/11 attacks

(NEWS10) – Monday marks 16 years since the 9/11 terror attacks and to honor the day communities across the Capital Region are holding remembrance ceremonies.

Ballston Spa:

9/11 Memorial Dedication Ceremony

6:30 p.m. Rain or Shine

Next to the Village office on Front Street

 

Town of Halfmoon:       

Patriot Day Ceremony

6:00 p.m.

Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road

 

Saratoga Springs:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

8:30 a.m.

Tempered by Memory sculpture in High Rock Park

 

Glenville:

11th Annual 9/11 Tribute Ceremony

5:00 p.m.

9/11 Memorial adjacent to the Water’s Edge Lighthouse Restaurant

2 Freemans Bridge Road

 

Glens Falls:

Red Cross and Lions Club 874 to host 16th Annual 9/11 Day blood drive

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Glens Falls YMCA

600 Glens Street

 

Schenectady:

Annual 9/11 Solemn Tribute Service

6:30 p.m.

Bridge Christian Church

735 Crane Street

 

Albany:

NYS Museum Exhibit: The World Trade Center: Rescue, Recovery, Response

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The New York State Museum

